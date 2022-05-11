A man is shot and wounded in Yadkin County, an incident that led to the lockdown of two nearby schools

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday in the Longtown community in western Yadkin County, an incident that led to the temporarily lockdown of two nearby schools, authorities said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

The man was shot about 11 a.m. on U.S. 21 as he stood near a vehicle on the highway, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office told the television station. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Starmount Middle School and Starmount High School were placed on lockdown for 15 minutes because of the shooting, the television station reported.

Superintendent Todd Martin of the Yadkin County Schools said he took the advice of the sheriff’s office to lock down the schools.

The students, teachers and staff were not in danger, Martin said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.