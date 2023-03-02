A man upset about his order at a Little Caesars Pizza restaurant in Winston-Salem fired a gun Thursday at an employee, authorities said. The bullet missed the employee, and no one was injured.

Winston-Salem police responded at 3:24 p.m. to a reported shooting at the restaurant at 1401 Silas Creek Parkway, police said. When officers arrived, they learned no one had been shot.

An employee at the restaurant's drive-thru window told police that a suspect had become upset with his order, police said.

The man then displayed a gun and fired once into the drive-thru window in the direction of the employee.

The bullet struck an interior wall of the business, police said. The suspect then left, driving a tan or brown quad cab Dodge pickup.

Officers searched for the suspect and the vehicle, but they couldn't find the man or the vehicle, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident.

