A man was shot at a Winston-Salem park. He then walked a mile to an EMS station for help..

A man was shot in the hand Tuesday night at Rupert Bell Park, then walked to a nearby Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services station for help, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police arrived at 7:37 p.m. at the station at 911 East Fifth St. after they received a report of a shooting victim there, police said.

Darius Tyshnelanak Evans, 30, told officers that he was at the picnic tables at Rupert Bell when another man walked up to him and shot him, police said.

The shooter then ran away, police said.

Evans then walked about one mile to the EMS station where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand, police said. Evans provided no further information about the incident.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injury, which is not life-threatening, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

