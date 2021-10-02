 Skip to main content
A missing Thomasville woman is found dead in the woods in Winston-Salem
top story

A missing Thomasville woman is found dead in the woods in Winston-Salem

A missing Thomasville woman was found dead Friday night in the woods near the 3500 block of Chevy Chase Street, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police went to the area near Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive after they received a report of a dead person in the woods, police said.

Officers found Paula Marie Kindley, 48 of Kindley Road dead with obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Kindley was reported missing Wednesday to Winston-Salem police. Kindley's body was found in the city's southeastern section.

Detectives are investigating Kindley's death as a homicide, police said. Police declined to release more details about this case.

Kindley's death is the city 28th homicide this year, compared to 23 homicides for the same time period in 2020, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or its Spanish line at #36-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to Winston-Salem police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

