A Mocksville man is charged with attempted murder in road-rage incident

A Mocksville man is facing a charge in connection with a road-rage incident that happened Wednesday, authorities said.

John Kevin Keller, 63, of Deer Run Drive is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the case, the Davie County Sheriff's Office said.

Keller was taken to the Davie County Jail with his bond set at $150,000, the sheriff's office said.

Davie County sheriff's deputies responded at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday to a reported road-rage incident with shots fired on Wilkesboro Street in Mocksville, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived, they found Robert Vandiver at the intersection of Garner Street and Wandering Lane, the sheriff's office said.

Vandiver told deputies that a black vehicle was tailgating him when he was leaving Big Lots, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle got in front of Vandiver's vehicle and performed a "brake check," the sheriff's office said.

Both vehicles traveled on various streets in Mocksville, before coming to Wilkesboro Street and Mumford Drive, where the men argued. Vandiver said he then saw the suspect reach for something, and Vandiver tried to drive away.

A shot was fired into Vandiver's vehicle, breaking its rear window and damaging its interior, the sheriff's office said. Deputies found a shell casing and bullet in Vandiver's vehicle.

Investigators executed a search at Keller's home and found the gun used in the shooting, the sheriff's office said.