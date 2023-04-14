A Mocksville woman is facing child-abuse charges after an investigation by the Davie County Sheriff's Office, authorities said Friday.

Kimberly Cass of Cane Mill Drive is charged with one count of first-degree exploitation of a minor and one count of disseminating harmful material to a minor, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.

Cass was being held Friday in the Davie County Jail with her bond set at $50,000, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office began its investigation Feb. 9 into child exploitation, which was reported to the Davie County Department of Social Services, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators conducted interviews and evaluated the evidence before Cass was arrested on April 4, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Davie County Sheriff's Office at 336-936-2985 or email sheriff@dcsonc.com.