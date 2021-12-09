 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Mocksville woman faces a murder charge in connection with a man's shooting death
0 Comments
top story

A Mocksville woman faces a murder charge in connection with a man's shooting death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Summer Brooks McGuire

McGuire

 Davie County Sheriff

A Mocksville woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday, authorities said Thursday.

Summer Brooks McGuire, 30, of Forest Lane is charged with murder in the death of Glen Leal Jr., 32, who lived also at Forest Lane, the Davie County Sheriff's Office said.

McGuire was being held Thursday in the Davie County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Davie County sheriff's deputies arrived at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Forest Lane Apartments at 131 Forest Lane in Mocksville after they received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies then found Leal, the sheriff's office said. Those deputies and emergency medical technicians performed lifesaving measures on Leal, but he died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Leal and McGuire had lived in the same apartment, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office, which is continuing its investigation, didn't provide further details about the relationship between Leal and McGuire.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Davie County Sheriff's Office at 336-751-6238.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY attorney general seeks Trump's testimony

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart
Crime

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

Winston-Salem man indicted on charge that he murdered his younger brother
Crime

Winston-Salem man indicted on charge that he murdered his younger brother

A Winston-Salem man has been indicted for second-degree murder in the death of his younger brother. Search warrants said home surveillance video showed the man carrying a sword up the stairs and later leaving the house with an assault rifle. The man told police that the rifle accidentally discharged during a fight with his brother, who he said was on Xanax. But police said in search warrants that the man's statements contradicted the physical evidence. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert