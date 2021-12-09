A Mocksville woman faces a murder charge in connection with a man's shooting death

A Mocksville woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday, authorities said Thursday.
Summer Brooks McGuire, 30, of Forest Lane is charged with murder in the death of Glen Leal Jr., 32, who lived also at Forest Lane, the Davie County Sheriff's Office said.
McGuire was being held Thursday in the Davie County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said.
Davie County sheriff's deputies arrived at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Forest Lane Apartments at 131 Forest Lane in Mocksville after they received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies then found Leal, the sheriff's office said. Those deputies and emergency medical technicians performed lifesaving measures on Leal, but he died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
Leal and McGuire had lived in the same apartment, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office, which is continuing its investigation, didn't provide further details about the relationship between Leal and McGuire.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Davie County Sheriff's Office at 336-751-6238.
336-727-7299