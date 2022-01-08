A new trial is ordered for Rural Hall man convicted of shooting four times at Kernersville police officer.

The N.C. Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a Rural Hall man convicted of shooting four times at a Kernersville police officer during a traffic stop in 2017. The court said a Forsyth County prosecutor failed to provide a non-racial reason after being challenged for removing a Black juror.

Broderick Tywone Ruth, 37, is serving up to 17 years in prison after a Forsyth County jury convicted him in May 2019 of several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The jury acquitted him of the most serious charge — attempted first-degree murder.

According to court testimony and the ruling, Ruth ran through a stop sign at 1 a.m. July 10, 2017. Officer Frank Sanchez with the Kernersville Police Department pulled Ruth over in the 700 block of West Mountain Street. Ruth got out of the car with a handgun and tried to fire a 9mm handgun. The gun wouldn’t fire at first because there was no bullet in the chamber.