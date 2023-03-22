A New York woman is facing charges after the Pilgrim Reformed Church in Lexington reported last August that fabricated checks were drawn from its checking account, authorities said Wednesday.

The Albany Police Department arrested Renee Laquire, 57, of Troy, N.Y., on March 15 and charged her with grand larceny having a value greater than $50,000 and possession of forged instruments, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Laquire appeared in court that same day, but her trial date hasn't been scheduled, the sheriff's office said.

On Aug. 2, 2022, the sheriff's office received a report from church officials that they had been victimized by fraud involving fabricated checks, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office determined that a suspect in the fraud case lived in the Albany, N.Y. area.

Davidson County investigators worked with the Albany police in investigating the case.