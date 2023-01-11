A parent is accused of bringing a handgun to an elementary school in Davie County.

A parent is facing a criminal charge after he was accused of bringing a handgun to Mocksville Elementary School on Wednesday, authorities said.

Robert B. Roberts, 34, of Willhaven Drive, Mocksville, is charged with felony possession of a weapon on educational property, the Davie County Sheriff's Office said.

Roberts was released from custody after he posted a $45,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

The parent, who was carrying a handgun on his belt under his jacket, told a school staff member that he had a gun, the sheriff's office said. The staff member then asked the parent to leave and notified a school resource officer at 8:20 a.m.

The man was leaving the school when the school resource officer, who is a Davie County sheriff's deputy, was notified.

The parent didn't make any threats, and there was no immediate danger, the sheriff's office said.

Roberts was later arrested at his home without incident, the sheriff's office said. Deputies seized a Glock handgun at the home.