A person is shot during a robbery in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man was shot in the head Tuesday during an armed robbery, but sustained only minor injuries, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to a report of a robbery shortly before 7:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Spring Green Court, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 65-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. The man suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police determined that two armed suspects arrived at the victim's home in a vehicle, confronted him and demanded money, police said.

After stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the victim, the suspects fired guns toward the victim's home, police said. The bullets penetrated the home, with one round striking the man in his head, police said.

No arrests have been made in the incident, which didn't appear to be random act of violence, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

