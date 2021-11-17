A person was shot Wednesday night at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville

A person was shot at a Kernersville park on Wednesday night, authorities said.
The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. at Fourth of July Park on West Mountain Street, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Police didn't any further details about the victim's identity or condition, the television station reported. Police also didn't release information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Kernersville police at 336-996-5530.
John Hinton
