A Pfafftown man is facing charges in connection with shooting of a teen girl

A Pfafftown man is facing charges in connection with Wednesday’s shooting of a 16-year-old girl, authorities said Thursday.

Edwin Noe Palacios, 24, of Reynolda Road is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious bodily injury, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and injury to real property, Winston-Salem police said.

Palacios also is charged with driving with a revoked license. He was given a criminal summons for possession of marijuana, police said.

Palacios was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $25,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl was shot and wounded on Cole Road in Winston-Salem’s southeastern section, police said.

Officers responded at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Cole Road.

When officers arrived, they found the girl near the carport of the home, police said. The girl had sustained a minor gunshot wound to her foot.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators determined that a suspect vehicle was seen traveling on Cole Road when its occupants began firing guns toward the home, police said.

The teen was on the carport with several other juveniles at the time of shooting, police said. The girl was gazed in her foot by a bullet.

Gunfire also struck the home and two unoccupied vehicles parked in the driveway, police said.

The suspect vehicle left the scene before officers arrived, police said. No one else was injured during the incident.

Officers found 30 shell casings at the scene, police said.

Investigators used video surveillance footage that showed a silver Dodge Charger sedan as the suspect vehicle, police said.

Officers stopped that vehicle at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday on Salem Parkway North at its interchange with U.S. 52, police said.

Palacios was arrested for a traffic violation and taken to the Winston-Salem Police Department, where investigators interviewed him, police said.

