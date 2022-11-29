A popular Lexington High assistant principal was killed in a wreck in 2020. A man is now on trial for her death.

The last words Holly Marie Hinson spoke were "Oh my gosh! He's about to hit us," a Forsyth County prosecutor told a jury Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding made opening statements in Forsyth Superior Court, where Richard Allen Moore, 55, of Ader Drive in Winston-Salem, is standing trial for second-degree murder, felony death by motor vehicle and being a habitual felon. Breeding and Assistant District Attorney Aaron Berlin are prosecuting the case.

Moore is accused of killing Hinson, 35, an assistant principal at Lexington Senior High School, in a crash on April 28, 2020. In his opening statement, Breeding said Moore was driving his 2004 Jeep Laredo north on North Liberty Street. Moore had a trailer attached to his vehicle that held a three-wheel motorcycle he had gotten in Tennessee.

Lisa Tofano Hathaway, Hinson's friend and a special education teacher at Lexington Senior High, was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot south on Liberty Street. Hinson was in the front passenger seat of Hathaway's vehicle, and the two friends were coming back from hiking that morning in Horizon Park, Hathaway testified in court.

Breeding said Moore began accelerating his car to speeds of up to 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. His vehicle was swerving across North Liberty Street and eventually crossed into the southbound lane.

Hathaway said just before the collision, Hinson was talking about changing her hair color back to blonde.

Hathaway said she saw Moore's car swerving.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what is this car doing,'" she said. Then, Hathaway testified, Hinson said it looked like Moore's vehicle was going to hit them.

Hathaway said she swerved to the left to try to avoid the collision but it was too late. Breeding said that Moore's vehicle crashed into the passenger side of Hathaway's car, crushing Hinson.

Hinson had multiple blunt-force injuries all over her body and bones from her sternum pierced her heart. Hinson also had hemorrhaging around her brain stem.

She died at the scene.

Hathaway said she was in shock after the crash.

"It happened so fast," she said. "When I realized what happened, all I could think about was her and her position (in the car). I was yelling and screaming her name."

Breeding said in court that Moore got out of his vehicle after the crash, walked across the street and sat down. He went to the hospital, where a blood sample was taken. Test results, Breeding said, showed that Moore had amphetamine, hydrocodone and benzodiazepine in his system.

But Moore's attorney, Jimmy Quander, said in opening statements that Moore was not impaired. Quander argued that Hinson's death was an accident caused by a medical condition that Moore suffered.

Quander said the day before, Moore drove to Tennessee and collected his motorcycle and made it back to North Carolina that same day. He stayed overnight in Hickory and drove back to Winston-Salem on April 28, 2020.

Moore got off the highway and onto North Liberty Street, where he went long stretches without any incident. He passed warehouse buildings, gas stations and busy intersections. No one, Quander said, reported Moore was driving erratically.

Then, just before the crash, Moore began experiencing chest pains, and he accelerated his vehicle as his heart rate went up, Quander said.

Quander said Moore cooperated as best he could with Winston-Salem police after the crash and went to the hospital with a cervical collar on. At no time, Quander argued, was Moore detained on suspicion of impaired driving. In fact, Quander said, Moore was allowed to leave the hospital hours later with the Winston-Salem Police Department's permission.

Breeding argued that Moore still had amphetamine, hydrocodone and benzodiazepine in his system two and a half hours after the crash. And, Breeding said, doctors found no evidence that Moore had any medical issues after the crash. All his vital signs were normal and nothing came up in an EKG test on his heart, Breeding said.

Winston-Salem police arrested Moore on May 7.

The trial is expected to last all week.