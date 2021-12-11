A Quality Mart convenience store in Kernersville is robbed

A Quality Mart convenience store in Kernersville was robbed Friday night, authorities said Saturday.
Kernersville police went to the store at 8:10 p.m. after they received a report of an armed robbery there, police said.
Officers learned that a man entered the store and then stole an undisclosed amount of money. He left the scene in a white passenger car.
Anyone with information about this robbery can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177 or send an email to crimeprevention@toknc.com.
John Hinton
