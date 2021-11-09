A Randolph County man is facing 19 sex offenses in Davidson County in connection with the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl, authorities said Tuesday.

Jonathan Michael Corum, 28, of Seagrove is charged with six counts of statutory rape of a child, five counts of statutory sex offense with a child, six counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the arrest warrants and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators received a report on July 21 about a possible sexual offense, the sheriff's office said. The investigation resulted in a juvenile female victim disclosing sexual abuse to a forensic interviewer at the Dragonfly House in Mocksville, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators then linked Corum to the 19 sex offenses, the sheriff's office said.

Corum is accused of having sex with the 15-year-girl and taking indecent liberties with the girl, the warrants said. The offenses happened from July 4 to Aug. 31.

Corum also is accused of producing two iPhone videos of the girl having sex on July 8, according to another warrant.

Corum was being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, according to the sheriff's office and a court record. Corum is scheduled to appear Dec. 3 in Davidson District Court.

