A Rural Hall woman faces a murder charge in the death of her 5-year-old son

A Rural Hall woman was arrested Tuesday after her 5-year-old son was pronounced dead at Brenner Children's Hospital, authorities said. The woman also faces an abuse charge in connection with injuries to another child.

Kimberly Monique Smith, 37, of Whisperwood Street is charged with murder in the death of Kendall Marquise Smith, Winston-Salem police said. Smith also is charged with intentional child abuse, inflicting serious injury. As of late Tuesday, a Forsyth County magistrate hadn't yet set a bond amount for Kimberly Smith.

Shortly before 9:55 p.m. Sunday, officers and emergency-medical technicians went to a home on Whisperwood Street after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive child at that home, police said. Kendall Smith was then taken to the hospital.

A second child with signs of trauma and injury was also found in the home, police said. That child was taken into protective custody for medical treatment.

Police didn't identify that child's age or gender. Kimberly Smith is the mother of both children, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.

Detectives then began their investigation of Kendall's death and the injuries to the other child, police said. A Forsyth County medical examiner determined Wednesday that Kendall's death was a homicide.