A second man has been charged in the death of a Winston-Salem man in February.

A second man has been charged in the killing of a Winston-Salem man who was dropped off at a local hospital in February.

Shakeem Mohammad Jones, 28, of Ryan Street in Salisbury, was charged with murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in the Feb. 10 death of Darryl Wayne Smith, 56.

On March 25, U.S. Marshals arrested Melvin Lynn Pruitt, 46, on charges of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Pruitt also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Winston-Salem police officers went to a local hospital to investigate a man there with a gunshot wound. Investigators later identified the man as Smith and said people who knew Smith dropped him off at the hospital. Officers believed Smith was at a place in the 700 block of Jonestown Road before he was shot.

Jones was already in the Rowan County Jail when he was charged in Smith's death and he is now being held at that jail with no bond allowed. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Pruitt had been held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond, but the jail had no information about Pruitt on Friday.

