A seven-month-old Winston-Salem boy died in 2019. His father was convicted Thursday of killing him.

A 21-year-old Winston-Salem man was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he was convicted Thursday of causing traumatic internal injuries to his 7-month-old son, resulting in the baby's death in 2019.

Christion Vaughn Jones Sr. was initially facing a first-degree murder charge but pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to second-degree murder and intentional child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury.

Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges, per a plea agreement, into one and sentenced Jones to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 25 years.

Just after 10 a.m. on July 4, 2019, Winston-Salem police and emergency medical personnel went to an apartment in the 1900 block of Franciscan Drive at the Twin City apartment complex off Peters Creek Parkway. They were responding to a 911 call, Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said in court. According to the call, the child, Christion Vaughn Jones Jr., had a distended stomach.

The child's paternal grandmother had begun CPR, and emergency medical personnel and firefighters took over in trying to save the the baby. Christion was taken to Brenner's Children Hospital. He was declared dead at 11:03 a.m. on July 4, 2019, according to an autopsy report.

Arrest warrants allege that the child had a torn liver, a tear in a vein carrying blood to his heart, broken ribs, a torn small intestine, a torn pancreas, torn adrenal glands and other internal injuries.

"The damage to the internal organs was extensive," Dornfried said in court.

Dornfried said the type of injuries Christion suffered were almost instantly fatal and Christion had little to no chance of survival. Dornfried also said the autopsy revealed both current rib fractures and healing rib fractures, indicating possible earlier abuse.

Everyone, including Jones, was interviewed. According to a summary of findings contained in the autopsy report, the infant woke up crying after falling asleep in his parent's bedroom. The father took the baby downstairs and gave him a bottle. The medical examiner's investigative report said Jones gave the bottle to his son and then placed the child on his back in a chair.

Dornfried said that's when the child slumped over. Jones took the baby upstairs to his grandmother to seek medical treatment.

Jason Crump, Jones' attorney, said that the child's mother and the baby were lying on the floor. Jones was in the bed. Jones told Burke that when he woke up that morning, he said he inadvertently stepped on the child when he got out of the bed.

Burke didn't buy it. He told Jones that if it made Jones feel better to offer that explanation, then so be it, but Burke said that in his opinion, what Jones said flies in the face of the physical evidence.

"What you said happened and what actually happened are inconsistent," Burke said, pointing to the autopsy report. He also noted that the autopsy report indicated earlier injuries.

Crump said in court that Jones denies that he inflicted those injuries, including the rib fractures.

Jones then apologized to Christion's mother and the baby's maternal grandmother, Tawaina Rush.

But Rush told Jones that she wished Jones had taken responsibility sooner so that she could have closure.

"You had a beautiful bouncy baby, my grandson, and now he's gone," she said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.