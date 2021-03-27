A shooting at a business leaves a Winston-Salem man wounded

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Saturday morning at an adult business at 800 Peters Creek Parkway, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police officers went to the scene at 1:31 a.m. and found Brandon Keith Evans, 24, of Gaston Street with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.

Evans was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Evans, an employee, told officers that a suspect known as "Manny" had been asked to leave the business, police said. The suspect then left the business, but he returned a short time later and fired a gun at Evans who was inside the business.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 and Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

