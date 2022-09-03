A shooting leaves three people injured in Winston-Salem

Three people were shot and wounded early Saturday during an incident in the 800 block of Reynolda Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to 853 Reynolda Road after they received a report about a shooting, police said. After officers arrived, they found Brenisha Dashawn Younger, 23, of Kernersville and Steven Christopher Edwards of Winston-Salem suffering from gunshot wounds.

Younger and Edwards were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

A short time later, Robert Downey, 35, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators determined that Downey was shot and wounded in connection with the shooting that happened earlier on Reynolda Road, police said.

Downey and Younger sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. Edwards was in critical, but stable condition at a local hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help in the case.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.