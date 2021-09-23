A sixth lawsuit against Children's Home alleges house parents sexually abused boy at age 7.

A Florida man now in his late 50s has filed a lawsuit alleging that house parents at the Children's Home in Winston-Salem sexually abused him for several years, starting in 1969 when he was 7 years old.

This is the sixth lawsuit filed in Mecklenburg Superior Court against what was formally known as the Children's Home and the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church, which operated the Children's Home at the time the alleged sexual abuse took place. In 2017, the Children's Home merged with the Crossnore School and is now known as the Crossnore School & Children's Home.

The allegations center on a married couple who worked as house parents at the Anna Haines Cottage at the Children's Home — Bruce Jackson "Jack" Biggs and Beatrice Biggs — from 1966 to 1975. The couple was never criminally charged, and Jack Biggs died in 2015. Beatrice Biggs, now 83, is living in a nursing home. Previous lawsuits have said the couple was fired.

Four men and one woman, Lisa Fore-Biggs, the daughter of the Biggses, have filed previous lawsuits alleging that the couple sexually abused them. Typically, the Winston-Salem Journal does not identify alleged victims of sexual abuse, but Fore-Biggs, through her attorneys, gave permission to use her name.