A Stokes County woman is shot in her leg as a man tries to rob her in Winston-Salem

A Stokes County woman was shot and wounded Saturday as a man tried to rob her in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 2:13 p.m. to the 900 block of Windcastle Lane on a reported shooting, police said.

When officers arrived the scene, Heaven Nicole Hauther, 32, of the Sandy Ridge community told them that a suspect attempted to rob her at gunpoint in the city's northern section.

Hauther refused to comply, and the suspect shot her once in her leg, police said. The suspect then ran from the scene.

Hauther was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Officers are looking for the suspect.

The investigation is still in the early stages, police said, and no further information was released Saturday.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and video to Winston-Salem police.

