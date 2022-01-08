 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Stokes County woman is shot in her leg as a man tries to rob her in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
top story

A Stokes County woman is shot in her leg as a man tries to rob her in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Stokes County woman was shot and wounded Saturday as a man tried to rob her in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 2:13 p.m. to the 900 block of Windcastle Lane on a reported shooting, police said.

When officers arrived the scene, Heaven Nicole Hauther, 32, of the Sandy Ridge community told them that a suspect attempted to rob her at gunpoint in the city's northern section.

Hauther refused to comply, and the suspect shot her once in her leg, police said. The suspect then ran from the scene.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hauther was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Officers are looking for the suspect.

The investigation is still in the early stages, police said, and no further information was released Saturday.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and video to Winston-Salem police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit against UNCSA among several major court developments in 2021.
Crime

Lawsuit against UNCSA among several major court developments in 2021.

Lawsuits against UNC School of the Arts were among the many major developments in the court system in 2021. A federal lawsuit was also filed over John Neville's death in 2019, and Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens are expected to be re-tried in the beating death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett sometime in 2022. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert