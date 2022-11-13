A stolen High Point police car was found in Winston-Salem. A juvenile has been arrested for it.

A juvenile has been arrested for stealing an unmarked High Point police vehicle that was found in Winston-Salem Saturday.

The vehicle was a 2019 black unmarked Dodge Durango and it was stolen at 5:18 a.m. Friday from an outside vendor in the 700 block of South Main Street. It was at the vendor getting repaired, the police department said.

High Point police investigators told WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner, that three Dodge Challengers — two orange and one purple — were also stolen.

At 1:40 p.m. Saturday, the High Point police car was found in Winston-Salem. Two of the other stolen cars were also found in Winston-Salem. The third car — an orange 2022 Dodge Challenger — was found in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

Investigators did not say where the vehicles were located in Winston-Salem.

Capt. D. Griffiths of the High Point Police Department said a juvenile has been arrested. Griffiths did not say how old the juvenile was or whether the juvenile was a male or female.

He said Winston-Salem police charged the juvenile with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting, delaying or obstructing and simple possession of marijuana. High Point police have charged the juvenile with motor vehicle theft and breaking and entering, Griffiths said.