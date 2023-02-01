 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A student brought a gun to Glenn High School

A student brought a gun Wednesday to Glenn High School, authorities said.

In a statement, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it sought juvenile petitions charging the student with possession of a firearm on a school campus, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a public officer.

The student received a secure custody order and was taken to a juvenile detention center, the sheriff's office said. 

No further details were released Wednesday because the incident involved a juvenile, the sheriff's office said.

