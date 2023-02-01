A student brought a gun to Glenn High School

A student brought a gun Wednesday to Glenn High School, authorities said.

In a statement, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it sought juvenile petitions charging the student with possession of a firearm on a school campus, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a public officer.

The student received a secure custody order and was taken to a juvenile detention center, the sheriff's office said.

"A student search was initiated as students exited the bus, and during the search a handgun was found in the pocket of one student," Principal Scott Munsie said in a message sent to parents. "The search took place as the student arrived on campus. The weapon was never displayed on campus."

Munsie told parents "we take these matters seriously and always appreciate students, parents, and staff letting us know about anything that concerns them."

"We also remind you that out of extra precaution this school year, WS/FCS has enabled all middle and high schools to use metal detectors sporadically during the school day at any time," Munsie said. "Safety is our number one priority."

No further details were released Wednesday because the incident involved a juvenile, the sheriff's office said.