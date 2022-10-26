A teenager is shot and wounded during robbery in southern Winston-Salem

A teenager was shot and wounded during a robbery at a ballfield Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 2:43 p.m. to the 3600 block of Wyandotte Avenue on a reported shooting, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Randy Alexander Sanchez, 18, suffering a gunshot wound to his arm and lying in a yard on Wyandotte Avenue, police said.

Sanchez was taken to a local hospital, where he was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Investigators determined that Sanchez met two other teenagers in the ballfields at 810 W. Clemmonsville Road, police said.

The suspects robbed Sanchez of his money, police said. A physical struggle between Sanchez and the suspects then followed over the money.

One of the suspects revealed a handgun and shot Sanchez in his arm, police said. Sanchez and the suspects then ran from the scene before the officers arrived.

Officers used a police dog to search for the suspects, but they were not found, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s gun crime reduction unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the people.