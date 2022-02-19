A Thomasville man and recent NCSU graduate is shot and killed near the campus in Raleigh

A Thomasville man and a recent graduate of North Carolina State University was shot and killed Friday in a parking lot near the school's campus, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting victim is Cody McLaggan, 22, Raleigh police said.

McLaggan graduated from the school in December 2021 with a bachelor's degree in agricultural business management, Mick Kulikowski, an NCSU spokesman, told The News & Observer.

The shooting was reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday in a Food Lion parking lot in the 3900 block of Western Boulevard near the campus, police said. Officers found McLaggan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

McLaggan was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

As a recent graduate looking for work, McLaggan wrote on his LinkedIn page that he was looking forward to "gaining more hands-on experience and exploring the fascinating field of agricultural research."

McLaggan had worked as a technical research assistant at N.C. State since May 2020, according to his LinkedIn page.