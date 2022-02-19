A Thomasville man and recent NCSU graduate is shot and killed near the campus in Raleigh

A Thomasville man and a recent graduate of North Carolina State University was shot and killed Friday in a parking lot near the school's campus, authorities said Saturday.
The shooting victim is Cody McLaggan, 22, Raleigh police said.
McLaggan graduated from the school in December 2021 with a bachelor's degree in agricultural business management, Mick Kulikowski, an NCSU spokesman, told The News & Observer.
The shooting was reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday in a Food Lion parking lot in the 3900 block of Western Boulevard near the campus, police said. Officers found McLaggan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
McLaggan was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
As a recent graduate looking for work, McLaggan wrote on his LinkedIn page that he was looking forward to "gaining more hands-on experience and exploring the fascinating field of agricultural research."
McLaggan had worked as a technical research assistant at N.C. State since May 2020, according to his LinkedIn page.
McLaggan also wrote that he was "interested and eager to learn more about agriculture (and) be molded by mentors and willing to show determination by working exceedingly hard to cover any obstacle in the way of goals."
McLaggan indicated on his Facebook page he lives in Thomasville and is from that city.
In 2018, he received an associate’s degree from Davidson County Community College, according to McLaggen’s LinkedIn page.
McLaggen had worked part-time at Rosa Mae Catering and as an overnight stocker at Lowe’s Cos. Inc. in Lexington, his LinkedIn page says.
The Associated Press and News & Observer contributed to this story
