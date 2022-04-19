 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Thomasville man is facing multiple sex offenses in connection of videos of girls exposing themselves

A Thomasville man is charged with multiple sex offenses after he was accused of forcing girls to expose themselves and possessing videos of it, court records show.

Stanley Kellis Dennis, 61, of Stacey Street is charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest warrants.

Dennis was taken Monday to the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, a court record shows. Dennis is scheduled to appear May 27 in Davidson District Court.

The offenses happened from June 22, 2018 to Feb. 20, the warrants said. The alleged victims are 8 to 11 years old.

