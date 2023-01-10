A Thomasville man, two 16-year-olds charged in shooting.

A Thomasville man and two juveniles are facing charges in a Dec. 30 shooting that left another man wounded, authorities said Tuesday.

Nykristian Sayun Kennedy, 20, of Sherman Street and two 16-year-old boys are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, Thomasville police said.

One juvenile is facing an additional charge of larceny of a motor vehicle, police said.

Kennedy was taken to the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $25,000, police said. The juveniles were taken to the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center in Taylorsville.

Officers were dispatched at 4:13 p.m. Dec. 30 to Cox Avenue and Morton Street on a report of a person being shot, police said. When officers arrived, they found Abdiel Gomez, 32, of Thomasville, lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

Gomez was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was in stable condition Tuesday, police said.