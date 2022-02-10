A trial date for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, accused of killing Irish businessman Jason Corbett, could be set in March.

A trial date could be set next month for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, who each are facing a charge of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett.
It's been more than four years since the two were convicted by a Davidson County jury on second-degree murder and given a 25-year prison sentence. But the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned their convictions and ordered a new trial. That decision was upheld last year by the N.C. Supreme Court.
Both state appellate courts determined that the trial judge had made certain errors that substantially deprived Molly Corbett and Martens from proving self-defense and having a fair trial.
Garry Frank, the district attorney for Davidson County, said Thursday that an administrative hearing will take place the morning of March 11 in Davidson Superior Court. At that hearing, he said, prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys for Molly Corbett and Martens will likely figure out a trial date for the case.
Jason Corbett, 39, was found beaten to death in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2015 in the Davidson County home he shared with his wife, Molly Corbett, and his two children, Jack and Sarah, that he had from a previous marriage. Molly Corbett had been hired as an au pair for Jason's children while Jason lived in Ireland. They began dating and then married in 2011, moving to the Meadowlands, a golf community in Davidson County.
Prosecutors said Molly Corbett and Martens, Molly's father and a former FBI agent, beat Jason to death with a baseball bat and a paving brick. They said the two crushed Jason's skull and hit him at least 12 times in the head.
Martens testified at the first trial that he beat Jason repeatedly in an attempt to save the life of his daughter and himself after he said he saw Jason choking Molly Corbett.
There have been several complications to the case. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a backlog of criminal cases, including for murder, in Davidson and throughout the state. Frank has said previously that he has other murder cases that have been pending for far longer than the Corbett case.
Also, David Freedman, one of Martens' attorneys, died last year from complications from COVID-19. Jones Byrd represented Martens, along with Freedman, and still remains on the case.
Molly Corbett has new legal representation. Douglas Kingsbery said Thursday that he now represents her. At the previous trial, Walter Holton and Cheryl Andrews represented Molly Corbett.
Tracey Corbett-Lynch, Jason Corbett's sister, has publicly expressed concern about possible delays of the trial. She and other family members believed that the trial would take place as soon as this May or June, according to Irish media reports.
"Jason's family would be extremely disappointed if the trial date is pushed out again," an unidentified family source told The Irish Independent. "As far as they were aware a judge had been appointed late last year — the trial date had consistently been reiterated as early spring by the district attorney."
But Frank said Thursday that at this point, he has no idea when the case could be tried. Judge David Hall, a Forsyth Superior Court judge, has been assigned to the case, he said.
In a statement to the Irish Independent, Corbett-Lynch said, "Our campaign will continue until justice has been done for Jason and those who so cruelly took his life are held to account. We have full faith in North Carolina prosecutors and in the U.S. justice system."
It often takes at least a year or more before a murder case goes to trial. In many cases, jury selection takes longer and the trial as a whole can take several weeks to complete. In 2017, jury selection lasted about a week and the whole trial took a month.
No pre-trial motions have been filed as of yet, but previously, pre-trial motions included requests to move the trial out of the county due to pre-trial publicity.
Kingsbery declined to comment on Thursday.
"I'm not at liberty to talk about the case right now," he said.
Byrd also declined to comment much on the case.
"We look forward to working toward a fair outcome for our client," he said.
336-727-7326