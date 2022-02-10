A trial date for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, accused of killing Irish businessman Jason Corbett, could be set in March.

Tracey Corbett-Lynch, Jason Corbett's sister, has publicly expressed concern about possible delays of the trial. She and other family members believed that the trial would take place as soon as this May or June, according to Irish media reports.

"Jason's family would be extremely disappointed if the trial date is pushed out again," an unidentified family source told The Irish Independent. "As far as they were aware a judge had been appointed late last year — the trial date had consistently been reiterated as early spring by the district attorney."

But Frank said Thursday that at this point, he has no idea when the case could be tried. Judge David Hall, a Forsyth Superior Court judge, has been assigned to the case, he said.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, Corbett-Lynch said, "Our campaign will continue until justice has been done for Jason and those who so cruelly took his life are held to account. We have full faith in North Carolina prosecutors and in the U.S. justice system."