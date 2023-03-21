A Vance County man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of a Winston-Salem man in 2017, authorities said.

Daquan Ladaris Cates, 25, of Henderson is charged with murder, Winston-Salem police said. Cates is accused of killing Dontrell Michael Warren, 25, of the 700 block of Ferrell Court on Oct. 18, 2017, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting about 11 p.m. outside of a house on East 23rd Street, police said at the time. Police found Warren who had been shot outside of the home.

Warren was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died, police said.

Since 2017, Winston-Salem police detectives continued to investigate Warren’s death, police said. A Forsyth County magistrate issued an arrest warrant on March 16 for Cates.

Creedmoor police arrested Cates Tuesday in Granville County, Winston-Salem police said.

Cates was taken to the Forsyth County Jail, where he was being held Tuesday with no bond allowed, police said.

Cates is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Forsyth District Court.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.