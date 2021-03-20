A Virginia man is cited after his handgun discharges in Forsyth Medical Center

A Virginia man face charges after his handgun fell from his pocket Friday night, struck the floor and fired a bullet into the floor at Forsyth Medical Center, authorities said Saturday.

Gary Coy Cope, 69, of Wytheville, Va. was issued a citation for carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm in city limits, Winston-Salem police said. Cope is scheduled to appear in court May 6.

Officers responded to the fourth floor at Forsyth Medical Center at 8:39 p.m. on a report of a gun discharging, police said. Officers then located Cope who was visiting a patient in the hospital.

Cope is accused of carrying a concealed Derringer pistol in his sweatshirt pocket, police said. Cope lifted his sweatshirt when the loaded gun fell from his pocket, struck the floor and discharged one round into the hospital floor, police said.

No one was injured in what police described as an accidental discharge.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

