A Walkertown man was injured Wednesday during a robbery at a home in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 11:57 p.m. to the 2500 block of Greenwich Road on a reported assault involving weapons, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a house party with multiple adults and juveniles.

Timothy Everett Green, 21, of Belews Creek Road was suffering from minor head injuries and was treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians, police said.

Investigators determined that Montez Jaheim Young, 20, of Rachael Drive in Kernersville and Joshua Lebron Edmonds, 18, of Saratoga Court in Winston-Salem assaulted Green and used a gun to rob Green of his personal property, police said.

Officers detained Young and Edmonds as well as Joshua Franklin Shields, 23, of Greenwich Road, a resident and the party's host, police said.

Police executed a search warrant at the home and seized three handguns, 1.26 pounds of marijuana, 74 Xanax pills, one Oxycodone pill and $256.

Young and Edmonds were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, police said. Young was charged with additional drug offenses.

Shields was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and other drug offenses, police said.

Young, Edmonds and Shields were being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with Young's bond set at $75,000, Edmonds' bond set at $50,500 and Shields' bond set at $51,500, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.