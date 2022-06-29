A Wilkes County woman facing child abuse charge after her vehicle crashes in Yadkin County, injuring child

A Wilkes County woman was arrested Monday after she led Winston-Salem police on a chase, and then crashed her car in eastern Yadkin County, authorities said.

Melissa Sue Jones, 38, who lives in the Traphill community, is charged with felony intentional child abuse and felony serious injury by vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.

Jones is accused of causing serious physical injuries to her 11-year-old daughter as the girl suffered a lacerated spleen, kidney and liver and fractured vertebrae, the warrant said.

Jones also is accused of causing her daughter’s injuries by driving a vehicle on Peace Haven Road while she was impaired, the warrant said. The warrant didn’t identify the impairing substance.

Jones was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $900,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. Jones is scheduled to appear July 14 in Forsyth District Court.

Jones was driving a 2015 Dodge passenger car east on Old Stage Road in Yadkin County at 10:15 a.m. Monday when her vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, came back on the road and then traveled off the road to the right, said Trooper Ned Moultrie, a spokesman with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Jones’ vehicle then struck a tree and a parked vehicle at 2928 Old Stage Road, Moultrie said. Two children were passengers in Jones' vehicle, which sustained $10,000 in estimated damage.

Moultrie said he didn't know if Jones is the mother of the second child. Yadkin County emergency medical technicians responded to the crash.

It was unclear if Jones and that child were injured, Moultrie said. No further details about the crash were available Wednesday.

Prior to the crash, the highway patrol received a report that Winston-Salem police had pursued Jones’ vehicle about 10 a.m. on Peace Haven Road, Moultrie said.

The charges against Jones are similar to the charges against Amber Brooke Whitaker, 35, of Lexington.

Whitaker is charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury, driving while impaired, and driving while her license was revoked, according to Lexington police and arrest warrants.

Whitaker is accused of causing the death of 8-year-old Jayden Rose Smith when she drove impaired and crashed her car into a stopped N.C. Department of Transportation truck, according to the warrants.

The crash caused injuries in Whitaker’s car. Two of Whitaker’s children were injured, including a 3-year-old. Jayden, who died June 23, was not Whitaker’s child.

Two other children – a 4-year-old and a 15-year-old – who were in the car are OK, police said.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. June 21 on Fairview Drive in Lexington, police said. Whitaker was driving a 2010 Pontiac G6 south on Fairview Drive when her vehicle struck the rear of the DOT truck.

Whitaker failed to stop for the DOT crew, police said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.