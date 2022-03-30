 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

A Winston-Salem firefighter, who was wounded in a shooting last week, leaves the hospital

  • 0

A Winston-Salem firefighter who was shot and wounded Friday at Kermit's Hog Dog House was released Wednesday from the hospital. 

People are also reading…

Ross Michael Flynt, 29, walked out of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center amid cheers and applause from a group of first-responders.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted a video Wednesday on its Twitter page that shows Flynt leaving Wake Forest Baptist and headed to his home.

The fire department thanked the hospital "for taking great care of Ross," according to its tweet.

The shooting happened at 2:26 p.m. March 25 at the restaurant at 2220 Thomasville Road.

Flynt and a group of his fellow firefighters were having a meal at the restaurant's outdoor seating area when Flynt was hit by gunfire from a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot, police said. The firefighters were on duty at the time.

A second customer, Patrick Dawarde Carter, 41, was also struck, police said.

Carter was in stable condition last Friday at the hospital. A spokeswoman for Wake Forest Baptist couldn't be immediately reached Wednesday to comment on Carter's status.

Ross Flynt

Firefighter Ross Michael Flynt leaves the hospital on Wednesday after recovering from a shooting at Kermit's Hot Dog House on Friday.

Winston-Salem police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting.

Kristan Jevon Allen, 21, of Winston-Salem and Elijah Tyshawn Staton, 18, of High Point are charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, police said. In addition, Allen and Staton are charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, police said.

Allen also is charged with four drug offenses.

Allen and Staton were being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with Allen's bond set at $250,000, and Staton's bond set at $151,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

In addition to his responsibilities to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, Flynt serves in a part-time role as the chief of the Walkertown Fire Department. Flynt has served as the chief since April 6, 2021.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

A Pfafftown man will spend at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6. Dale Bernard Hairston was found guilty Monday after a week-long trial of 31 counts of child sexual abuse. Judge Eric Morgan gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison. That adds up to a minimum total sentence of 250 years in prison for the 62-year-old man. 

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Timothy Lewis Blackmon was arrested Thursday on charges that he performed sexual acts on dogs. The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to film himself perform sexual acts on dogs. The sheriff's office executed a search warrant and seized two dogs, who are now in safe and in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society. Blackmon is facing two counts of felony crime against nature. 

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012, has been indicted on numerous felony charges, including two counts of extortion. This is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Tabor, 48, who was once active in Republican politics and who ran for political office. He is facing a slew of charges in Brunswick County connected to allegations that he stole a number of items, including catalytic converters and a $6,000 golf cart. In Forsyth, he is facing a charge related to allegations that he harassed his former pastor. 

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to having drugs and drug paraphernalia at her job. As part of a plea arrangement for first-time drug offenders, she was placed on unsupervised probation for about six months. If she doesn't get into any more trouble and complies with the terms of her probation, the criminal charges will be dismissed. A Forsyth County prosecutor has already dismissed other drug charges against her as part of the plea deal. She worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020 until Jan. 26, 2021, when she got fired. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Queen Elizabeth and others wore green to Prince Philip's memorial service

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert