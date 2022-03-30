A Winston-Salem firefighter, who was wounded in a shooting last week, leaves the hospital

ENGINEER ROSS FLYNT is headed home from the hospital! Thank to the staff at @AtriumHealthWFB for taking great care of Ross. We are grateful for the support from our community, @cityofwspolice, and fire safety family! We are WINSTON STRONG! #CommunityCares #RossFlynt #WSFire pic.twitter.com/8LNhqrZg0b — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) March 30, 2022

A Winston-Salem firefighter who was shot and wounded Friday at Kermit's Hog Dog House was released Wednesday from the hospital.

Ross Michael Flynt, 29, walked out of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center amid cheers and applause from a group of first-responders.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted a video Wednesday on its Twitter page that shows Flynt leaving Wake Forest Baptist and headed to his home.

The fire department thanked the hospital "for taking great care of Ross," according to its tweet.

The shooting happened at 2:26 p.m. March 25 at the restaurant at 2220 Thomasville Road.

Flynt and a group of his fellow firefighters were having a meal at the restaurant's outdoor seating area when Flynt was hit by gunfire from a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot, police said. The firefighters were on duty at the time.

A second customer, Patrick Dawarde Carter, 41, was also struck, police said.

Carter was in stable condition last Friday at the hospital. A spokeswoman for Wake Forest Baptist couldn't be immediately reached Wednesday to comment on Carter's status.

Winston-Salem police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting.

Kristan Jevon Allen, 21, of Winston-Salem and Elijah Tyshawn Staton, 18, of High Point are charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, police said. In addition, Allen and Staton are charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, police said.

Allen also is charged with four drug offenses.

Allen and Staton were being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with Allen's bond set at $250,000, and Staton's bond set at $151,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

In addition to his responsibilities to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, Flynt serves in a part-time role as the chief of the Walkertown Fire Department. Flynt has served as the chief since April 6, 2021.

