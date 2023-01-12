A Winston-Salem juvenile is shot and wounded Thursday

A Winston-Salem juvenile was shot and wounded Thursday in the city's southeastern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 4:27 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 3500 block of Lambeth Street, police said. Shortly after the call was dispatched, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the ankle and arm.

Investigators determined that the victim was shot by unknown suspects inside a car in the 3500 block of Lambeth, police said.

Police didn't identify the victim, who was initially taken to another location, police said. The victim then received a ride to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting can Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.