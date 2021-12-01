A Winston-Salem man allegedly shot his housemate in the arm, and then pistol-whipped him two days later

Gardner then replied to Hayes, "You won't shoot me," the warrant said. Hayes then pulled out a .38 caliber handgun and shot Gardner in his right arm, the warrant said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bullet went through Gardner's arm, and Gardner immediately ran out of the house, the warrant said. Gardner then leaned against the back of Hayes' fence because Gardner felt light headed from losing blood.

Hayes then came outside and asked Gardner if he had actually shot Gardner, and Gardner showed Hayes the bullet wound to Gardner's arm, the warrant said. Gardner told the officers that Hayes brought him a towel, and Gardner returned to the house.

Gardner also told the officers that he never reported this incident to police because his phone doesn’t make outgoing calls, and Gardner believed he had active warrants against him, the search warrant said.

During the next two days, Hayes threatened to kill Gardner if Gardner reported the shooting to police, the warrant said. Last Friday, Gardner's social worker called him, and Gardner told the social worker that he had been shot.

The social worker reported that incident to Winston-Salem police. Gardner then told Hayes that police were coming to their house, and that Hayes "would not get way with shooting him," the warrant said.