A Winston-Salem man allegedly shot his housemate in the arm, and then pistol-whipped him two days later

A Winston-Salem man allegedly shot his housemate in the arm last Wednesday and two days later, the man then reportedly pistol-whipped his housemate, according to a search warrant.
Thomas Wayne Hayes, 62, of New Greensboro Road is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, an arrest warrant says.
Hayes is accused of shooting Curtis Allen Gardner, 60, of New Greensboro Road, last Wednesday with a .38 caliber handgun, the warrant said. Gardner was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical center for treatment of his injuries.
Hayes was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $25,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Hayes is scheduled to appear Dec. 6 and Dec. 16 in Forsyth District Court.
Holly Wilcox of Winston-Salem, Hayes' attorney, declined to comment Wednesday on the allegations against her client in the search warrant.
After the shooting, Gardner told officers that he and Hayes had been living together since September in a house in the 3300 block of New Greensboro Road and had run errands together last Wednesday, according to the search warrant.
On that day, Gardner and Hayes got into an argument about Hayes' criminal history while they were sitting in the living room, the warrant said. Hayes told Gardner that Hayes used to "run moonshine" and that Hayes had previously killed several people, the warrant said.
Gardner then replied to Hayes, "You won't shoot me," the warrant said. Hayes then pulled out a .38 caliber handgun and shot Gardner in his right arm, the warrant said.
The bullet went through Gardner's arm, and Gardner immediately ran out of the house, the warrant said. Gardner then leaned against the back of Hayes' fence because Gardner felt light headed from losing blood.
Hayes then came outside and asked Gardner if he had actually shot Gardner, and Gardner showed Hayes the bullet wound to Gardner's arm, the warrant said. Gardner told the officers that Hayes brought him a towel, and Gardner returned to the house.
Gardner also told the officers that he never reported this incident to police because his phone doesn’t make outgoing calls, and Gardner believed he had active warrants against him, the search warrant said.
During the next two days, Hayes threatened to kill Gardner if Gardner reported the shooting to police, the warrant said. Last Friday, Gardner's social worker called him, and Gardner told the social worker that he had been shot.
The social worker reported that incident to Winston-Salem police. Gardner then told Hayes that police were coming to their house, and that Hayes "would not get way with shooting him," the warrant said.
That's when Hayes allegedly pistol-whipped Gardner on his head with the same handgun that Gardner was shot with two day earlier, the warrant said.
When officers arrived, they found Gardner at a nearby mobile-home park with a head injury and gunshot wound to his upper right arm, the warrant said. The officers then saw Hayes going back to his house.
Officers then surrounded the house and ordered Hayes to come out.
Hayes initially refused, prompting a heavy police response to the area. Hayes came out of the house after about an hour and surrendered to officers without further incident, police said.
After they searched the house, officers seized many loose bullets and boxes of ammunition, eight long guns and three pistols, clothes and drug paraphernalia, according to the search warrant.
