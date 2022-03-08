A Winston-Salem man charged with murder in death of a 3-year-old Lexington girl

A Winston-Salem man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl last week in Lexington, authorities said Tuesday.

Brian Keith Moses, 54, of Old Greensboro Road is accused of killing the toddler, Ja-Sel Orr, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.

Moses also is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree arson, according to arrest warrants.

Moses is accused of killing Lionel Coker, 56, of Lexington, and Robert Lee Stowe, 61, of Winston-Salem, the warrants said. Moses is accused of setting a fire to a house that was occupied by Coker at 516 Burgess Street in Lexington, another warrant said.

According to a GoFundMe page, Ja’Sel and Coker are related.

Moses also is accused of stealing $551 from Coker.

Coker and Stowe were found dead inside an apartment on Burgess Street after officers were called on a report of smoke on March 2, police said. Officers also found the girl inside with life-threatening injuries.