A Winston-Salem man charged with murder in death of a 3-year-old Lexington girl
A Winston-Salem man charged with murder in death of a 3-year-old Lexington girl

A Winston-Salem man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl last week in Lexington, authorities said Tuesday.

Brian Keith Moses

Brian Keith Moses 

Brian Keith Moses, 54, of Old Greensboro Road is accused of killing the toddler, Ja-Sel Orr, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.

Moses also is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree arson, according to arrest warrants.

Moses is accused of killing Lionel Coker, 56, of Lexington, and Robert Lee Stowe, 61, of Winston-Salem, the warrants said. Moses is accused of setting a fire to a house that was occupied by Coker at 516 Burgess Street in Lexington, another warrant said.

According to a GoFundMe page, Ja’Sel and Coker are related.

Moses also is accused of stealing $551 from Coker.

Coker and Stowe were found dead inside an apartment on Burgess Street after officers were called on a report of smoke on March 2, police said. Officers also found the girl inside with life-threatening injuries.

A caller told 911 dispatchers that there was blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot.

Officers forced their way into the apartment, where they encountered smoke. Stowe and Croker were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lexington firefighters determined that the smoke was coming from a stove, police said.

Investigators linked Moses to the incident and went to his home in Winston-Salem, police said. They saw a vehicle matching the description given by Lexington residents who saw a car at the apartment where the homicides happened, police said.

Lexington and Winston-Salem police monitored the home as investigators obtained a search warrant, police said. Investigators executed the search warrant and said they obtained additional evidence. Then Lexington police arrested Moses without incident.

