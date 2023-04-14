A Baltimore man is facing charges in a wreck that that left a Winston-Salem man dead, authorities said Friday.

Rigoberto Martin, 39, turned himself in at the Forsyth County Jail on Thursday, Archdale police said.

Martin was charged with felony death by motor vehicle and reckless driving to endanger, police said. A Forsyth County magistrate released Martin on a written promise to appear Friday in Randolph District Court.

Archdale police responded at 1:16 a.m. April 2 to a traffic crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 85, police said.

Alfonso Candela, 45, of Winston-Salem, was sitting in a 2009 Mazda that was parked on the highway's shoulder when a 2019 Chevrolet truck driven by Martin, ran off the road and struck the rear of the occupied Mazda vehicle, police said.

The impact caused both vehicles to travel down an small embankment before they came to rest in the woods, police said.

Candela died of injuries related to the crash, police said.