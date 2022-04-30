A Winston-Salem man dies after he was shot and seriously wounded Friday in the 3100 block of Carver School Road

A Winston-Salem man died Friday night after he was shot and seriously wounded earlier that day in the 3100 block of Carver School Road, authorities said Saturday.
Tyreik Davierre Elliott, 25 of Carver School Road died at a local hospital, Winston-Salem police said. Elliott's next of kin has been notified of his death.
Officers responded at 2:48 p.m. to 3171 Carver School Road on a reported shooting, police said. After the officers arrived, they found Elliott unresponsive in the front yard.
Elliott was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Elliott was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police are treating Elliott's death as a homicide, police said.
Investigators determined that the shooting was an isolated incident, police said.
Elliott's death is the city's 17th homicide so far this year, as compared to nine homicides during the time period in 2021, police said.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.
336-727-7299