A Winston-Salem man faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a local woman

A Winston-Salem man was charged with murder Friday in connection with the shooting death of a local woman, authorities said.

Jeremy Cornelius Alexander, 34 of Flag Street, was served with the murder warrant in the Henry County jail in McDonough, Ga., Winston-Salem police said.

Alexander was arrested Wednesday in Henry County, after Winston-Salem police obtained an arrest warrant charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said. He was being held Friday night in the Henry County jail where he is awaiting extradition, police said. Winston-Salem authorities will work with Henry County to extradite Alexander to North Carolina.

Alexander has outstanding arrest warrants in Forsyth County, charging him with a violation of a domestic violence protection order, forgery of an instrument, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, assault on a child under 12, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

Bria Tiera Robinson, 20, of Flag Street in Winston-Salem was shot and killed around 7 p.m. April 3, police said. Officers found Robinson lying unresponsive in the 2200 block of Flag Street.

Robinson was next to a vehicle in a driveway, police said. Emergency medical technicians pronounced her dead at the scene. Investigators determined that the shooting was not a random act.

Court records show that Alexander and Robinson had a troubled relationship.

Alexander was charged on Sept. 17, 2020, with violating a domestic violence protective order, the records show. Judge Camille Banks-Prince issued the order the previous day.

Under the order, Alexander could only contact Robinson regarding their 23-month-old son.

Alexander, who was an inmate in the Forsyth County jail at the time, is accused of contacting Robinson from the jail, a court record shows. Alexander also is accused of responding angrily to Robinson’s decision not to resume their romantic relationship.

On Sept. 4, 2020, Alexander sent Robinson a letter, asking her not to come to court regarding the pending charges against him of misdemeanor assault on a female and interfering with an emergency communication, according to the order.

Alexander was arrested on Feb. 23, 2020, after he was accused of slapping Robinson on her face and body as well as grabbing her and throwing her to a floor, according to an arrest warrant.

Alexander also is accused of taking Robinson’s cell phone from her after she called 911, the warrant said.

In November 2020, Alexander was convicted of the assault charge and interfering with an emergency communication, and Judge George Cleland IV of Forsyth District Court sentenced him to serve 150 days in jail, the records show.

However, Cleland gave Alexander credit for the 268 days he had already served in jail while he awaited his court hearing, and Alexander was released from custody, the records show.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

