A Winston-Salem man faces additional charges after his arrest in last week's shooting

A Winston-Salem man is facing an additional charge following his arrest in a shooting Sunday, authorities said Wednesday.
Romelle Raekwon Watkins, 25, of Lewis Street is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, Winston-Salem police said. Officers arrested Watkins Wednesday without incident.
Watkins was being held Wednesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.
Watkins was initially arrested Sunday after another man was shot and wounded in the city's southern section, police said.
Officers were called to 3260 E. Zuider Zee Drive, near Peters Creek Parkway, in reference to a shooting, police said. Inside one of the apartments there, police found DeAndre Lamonte West with a gunshot wound.
West was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later found the suspect, Watkins, in another apartment and arrested him.
Watkins was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and another count of possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.
At the time of his arrest, Watkins was on probation for the offense of felony speeding to elude arrest in Virginia, police said. Because of that charge, Watkins is required to wear an electronic monitoring device.
Watkins also has pending charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, violation of a domestic protective order, possession of methamphetamine and communicating a threat, police said.
After his Sunday arrest, Watkins posted a $50,000 bond Monday and was released from custody, police said.
In the meantime, investigators were looking into an aggravated assault that happened Jan. 12 in the 3100 block of Peters Creek Parkway, police said. A gun was fired in that incident.
Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Watkins, charging him with possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with that incident, police said.
Anyone with information about either of these shootings can all Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to police.
336-727-7299