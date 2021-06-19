A Winston-Salem man faces additional charges after his vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in May

A Winston-Salem man faces additional charges after his car struck and killed a pedestrian in May, authorities said Saturday.

Collin Wayne Walser, 25, the car's driver, was charged Friday with felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run, Winston-Salem police said. Walser also has been charged with driving while impaired, police said.

Investigators presented evidence in the case to the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office before Walser was arrested on the new charges, police said.

Walser received a $40,000 bond, police said. Walser is scheduled to appear in court July 8 and Oct. 29.

A pedestrian, Ariel Patrice Wester, 31, of Greensboro, was seriously injured May 22 when she was struck by a car in the 1800 block of Ebert Road, police said.

Wester died May 28 in a local hospital.

The incident happened shortly before 3:40 a.m. May 22, police said.

A 2019 Honda Civic was traveling south in the 1800 block of Ebert Road when the car hit Wester, police said. Walser was driving the car.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.