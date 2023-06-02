A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting of another man at a Burger King restaurant in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Santonio Lorenzo Mcduffle of Garfield Avenue is charged with assault, Winston-Salem police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department didn't say in its news release whether Mcduffle was being held in the Forsyth County Jail.

Officers were dispatched at 2:26 p.m. to the restaurant at 2100 Peters Creek Parkway after a report of a fight at that location, police said. An employee hid in the restroom after she heard that someone had a gun and then she heard a gunshot.

When officers arrived, they found Adrian Lamont McFadden, 27, of Williams Drive with a gunshot wound to his leg in the restaurant's parking lot, police said.

McFadden was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Mcduffle was in stable condition Friday night at the hospital.

Investigators determined that Mcduffle went to the restaurant to confront McFadden about a previous incident involving the two men, police said. A fight ensued, and McFadden was shot.

A suspect left the scene in a maroon Nissan Rouge, police said. Police later found the suspect's vehicle on Garfield Avenue in the city's northern section.

Officers then arrested McDuffle after they executed a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue, police said.