A Winston-Salem man faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the shooting death of a 23- month-old child

A Winston-Salem man has been arrested in connection with last Friday's shooting death of a 23-month-old child, authorities said Tuesday.
Rico Monta Smith III, 19, of Bedford Park Court is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Deon Stover, Winston-Salem police said.
Smith turned himself into authorities Tuesday, police said.
Smith and his girlfriend were babysitting Deon at a home in the 100 block of Martindale Road, police said. Smith is accused of attempting to unload a handgun when he fired the gun, striking Deon, police said.
Smith immediately sought medical attention for Deon, and began driving the child to the hospital when he encountered officers and emergency medical technicians, police said.
Officers stopped Smith's car on Interstate 74 near Interstate 40 in southeastern Winston-Salem. Emergency medical technicians then took Deon to a local hospital, where the child died.
The car, where the wounded child was a passenger, was located by police at the place where I-74 splits as it approaches the I-40 interchange, with lanes and ramps leading to I-40 east and I-40 west.
Officers initially went to a reported shooting at the house in the 100 block of Martindale Road about 7:39 p.m. Friday, but police found no one home.
Officers then learned that a shooting victim was being taken to the hospital in a private car, police said.
Detectives consulted with District Attorney Jim O'Neill of Forsyth County before Smith was charged, police said.
Smith was released from the Forsyth County jail after posting a $15,000 secured bond, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23.
