A Winston-Salem man faces charges after he allegedly rams police officers' vehicles, led them on chase

A Winston-Salem man faces charges after he allegedly used the vehicle he was driving Monday to ram police cars, and then led officers on a chase that ended on Baux Mountain Road, authorities said Tuesday.

Justin Tyler Campbell, 27, of Old Vineyard Road is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony speed to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering, Winston-Salem police said.

Campbell was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $19,250, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident started shortly before 4:30 p.m. when officers received a report of illegal drug activity in the parking lot of British Square Apartments at 5045 Eltha Drive in the city's northwestern section, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Campbell in a vehicle parked in a parking space, police said. The officers then tried to execute a vehicle stop in the parking lot.

Campbell is accused of using the vehicle he was operating to ram several police cars after he saw the officers converging on his vehicle, police said.