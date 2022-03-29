A Winston-Salem man faces charges in connection with Saturday's shooting that wounded a teenager

A Winston-Salem man is facing charges in connection with Sunday's shooting that wounded a juvenile, authorities said Tuesday.
Eric Thomas Cuthrell, 36, of Salem Gardens Drive is charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm within the city limits, Winston-Salem police said.
Officers seized a 9 mm handgun and ammunition when Cuthrell was arrested, police said. Cuthrell was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
Officers were dispatched at 11:15 a.m. Saturday to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Glendare Drive, where they found the juvenile who was wounded in the upper right arm.
The victim was taken to the local hospital and listed in stable condition with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening. Police didn't identify the juvenile victim.
Cuthrell was a visitor in the apartment of the teen's neighbor, police said. Police said Sunday that the gun was being mishandled when it accidentally discharged and the projectile went into the victim's apartment.
Anyone with information about this investigation can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem police.
336-727-7299