A Winston-Salem man faces charges in the Nov. 2 shooting death of another man

A Winston-Salem man is facing charges in connection with the Nov. 2 shooting death of another man, court records show.

Damond Craig Roosevelt Hudson, 20, of Griffith Commons Drive is charged with felony murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of Blake Louis Warren, according to arrest warrants.

Hudson is accused of stealing of an Apple iPhone 12 and car keys valued at $1,100 from Warren after threatening Warren with a handgun and then killing Warren, the warrants said.

These offenses happened on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, according to the warrants.

Warren, who lived on Winster Drive off University Parkway, was found dead Nov. 2 outside an apartment complex off Griffith Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man with a gunshot wound at 2 a.m. found Warren lying in a breezeway at Burke Ridge Crossing Apartments, police said.

Warren's death was the city’s 34th homicide this year, compared with 25 at this time in 2020, police said.

Hudson is also charged with possession intend to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to other arrest warrants.