 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Winston-Salem man faces charges in the Nov. 2 shooting death of another man
0 Comments

A Winston-Salem man faces charges in the Nov. 2 shooting death of another man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem man is facing charges in connection with the Nov. 2 shooting death of another man, court records show.

Damond Craig Roosevelt Hudson, 20, of Griffith Commons Drive is charged with felony murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of Blake Louis Warren, according to arrest warrants.

Hudson is accused of stealing of an Apple iPhone 12 and car keys valued at $1,100 from Warren after threatening Warren with a handgun and then killing Warren, the warrants said.

These offenses happened on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, according to the warrants.

Warren, who lived on Winster Drive off University Parkway, was found dead Nov. 2 outside an apartment complex off Griffith Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man with a gunshot wound at 2 a.m. found Warren lying in a breezeway at Burke Ridge Crossing Apartments, police said.

Warren's death was the city’s 34th homicide this year, compared with 25 at this time in 2020, police said.

Hudson is also charged with possession intend to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to other arrest warrants.

Hudson is accused of possessing nearly 9 ounces of marijuana and possessing a digital scale to weigh marijuana, according to the warrants.

Hudson was being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond on the murder and armed robbery charges and with a $1,000 bond set on the drug offenses, court records show.

Hudson is scheduled to appear Dec. 2 in Forsyth District Court.

Damond Craig Roosevelt Hudson

Hudson

 WSPD

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth hearing for former GOP chairman continued to January. Nathan Tabor denies all allegations.
Crime

Forsyth hearing for former GOP chairman continued to January. Nathan Tabor denies all allegations.

A court hearing for Nathan Tabor in Forsyth District Court has been continued until next year. Tabor, former Forsyth GOP chairman, has been accused of cyberstalking his pastor. He also faces numerous charges in Brunswick County, including allegations that he stole motor-vehicle parts. Tabor is also accused of harassing family members in Catawba County, including his mother-in-law, in an effort to get $250,000. Tabor said in an October interview that he is innocent of all charges. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News