A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to an assault charge connected to the man beating the manager of Brothers Pizzeria at 214 W. Fourth St., authorities said.

Judge Richard E. Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Brandon Juwan Sessoms, 25, to serve one year and 10 months to three years and 10 months in prison, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Sessoms pleaded guilty to assault inflicting serious bodily injury for the injuries he inflicted on Michael Scotto Di Frega, the district attorney’s office said.

Scotto di Frega was working as the manager of Brothers Pizzeria about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 5, 2021 when a fight broke out between customers in the pizzeria, the district attorney’s office said. Scotto di Frega tried to stop the fight.

When he approached the group, Sessoms approached Scott di Frega from behind and punched Scotto di Frega on the side of his head, knocking him into a booth against the wall, the district attorney’s office said.

As Scotto di Frega fell down onto the bench inside the booth, Sessoms then threw another punch, striking Scotto di Frega in the head, the district attorney’s office said. While Scotto di Frega was pinned down in the booth, Sessoms kicked at him twice and stomped on him four times.

In addition, a handgun clattered across the floor during the incident, police said.

When Winston-Salem police arrived at Brothers Pizzeria, Scotto di Frega was in and out of consciousness, the district attorney’s office said.

Scotto di Frega suffered injuries to his face and head as well as a concussion. Emergency medical technicians treated Scotto di Frega who was later taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment, police said at the time.

Scotto di Frega was diagnosed with an acute concussion, and he felt its effects for several months, the district attorney’s office said.

Officers watched surveillance footage of the incident, and they identified Sessoms as the suspect, the district attorney’s office said.

Sessoms also pleaded to two counts of carrying a concealed gun, possession of a stolen firearm, possessing a gun with an altered serial number and several drug offenses, the district attorney’s office said.